Veteran Actor Rakesh Pandey Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Rakesh Pandey, who appeared in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, passed away on Friday morning, March 21, at the age of 77. As per media sources, the actor passed away at 8:50 am at Arogyanidhi Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu, where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Reports say that cardiac arrest was the cause of his death.

Pandey's last rites were performed at the Shastri Nagar crematorium, with family members and close acquaintances present to pay their final respects. He is survived by his wife, daughter Jasmeet, and a granddaughter.

Rakesh Pandey's career in the entertainment sector began with his appearance in the 1969 film Sara Akash, directed by Basu Chatterjee. The film not only marked his debut in Bollywood but also garnered him the President's Award. Pandey was an active stage performer before making his film debut. He trained at the Indian Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune and later at the Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts. He also honed his acting skills with the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA).

Pandey had an extensive Bollywood film career and appeared in a large number of Indian movies including Indian, Dil Chahta Hai, Beta Ho To Aisa, Champion, Amar Prem, Himalay Se Ooncha and many others. His final film appearance was in The Rise of Sudarshan Chakra, released in 2023.

In addition to films, he made a significant mark on Indian television with a central performance on Chotti Bahu, and roles in popular TV serials like Piya Binaa, Devi and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. While he was primarily focused on Bollywood films, he did leave his mark on the Bhojpuri film industry with performances in Balam Pardesiya (1979) and Bhaiya Dooj as an example of his performance skills across languages and industries.