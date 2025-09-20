ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veteran Actor Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Year 2023

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mohanlal will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday. Mohanlal is one of the best actors that India has introduced to its audience.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a post on X, said, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!"

"The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025," the Ministry added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal. In a post on X, Modi said, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come. (sic)"

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, the 65-year-old Elanthoor-born Mohanlal has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours. In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.