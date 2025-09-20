Veteran Actor Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Year 2023
Mohanlal has played every conceivable role, from the serious drama to comedy, action to experimental.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mohanlal will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday. Mohanlal is one of the best actors that India has introduced to its audience.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a post on X, said, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!"
"The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025," the Ministry added.
On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.
Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! 🌟

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal. In a post on X, Modi said, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come. (sic)"
With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, the 65-year-old Elanthoor-born Mohanlal has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours. In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.
Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come.
Mohanlal officially entered Malayalam cinema in 1980 through Manjil Virinja Pookkal, directed by Fazil. In that film, where Shankar played the hero, Mohanlal appeared as the villain. But even before that, he had faced the camera for Thiranottam, directed by his close friend Ashok Kumar. From villain roles to supporting actor and then to leading hero, Mohanlal grew into the beloved star of Malayalees.
In 1986, through Rajavinte Makan directed by Thampi Kannanthanam, he gained superstardom. When Rajavinte Makan was released, Mohanlal was only 26 years old. In the same year, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for T.P. Balagopalan M.A.
He received a Special Jury Mention at the National Film Awards for Kireedam at the age of 29. With Bharatham, he won the National Award for Best Actor for the first time. After Prem Nazir and Jayan, Mohanlal became the complete superstar Malayalees had seen. He also earned the distinction of being the actor who first made Malayalam cinema dream of entering the crore-club.
With Chithram, he became the first actor in Malayalam to achieve a one-crore box office collection. Drishyam brought in the first 50-crore milestone for Malayalam cinema. Through Pulimurugan, he became the first actor in Malayalam to gross 100 crores. Mohanlal’s contribution to the growth of Malayalam cinema as a business cannot be overstated. With films of artistic depth like Vasthuhara and Vanaprastham, he brought Malayalam cinema into discussions at both national and international levels.
Director Sathyan Anthikad once shared some relevant words about Mohanlal with ETV Bharat. During the release of Hridayapoorvam, he spoke about Mohanlal’s acting brilliance. Mohanlal’s characters, he said, are the mirror of Malayalee life. Every situation an ordinary man faces in his life is reflected in Mohanlal’s roles—love, revenge, helplessness—all of it.
Director Sibi Malayil told ETV Bharat that he feels proud of Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He revealed that, during the auditions for Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Mohanlal's debut film, he was the one who gave him the lowest marks.
He considers the two National Awards that Mohanlal won through his films as atonement for that mistake. Sibi Malayil added that some of the most crucial films in Mohanlal’s career happened under his direction. Mohanlal has faced both ups and downs in his journey. He is an actor who has risen like a phoenix from failures, he remarked. Expressing his personal joy at Mohanlal being honoured, he said the award brings him immense happiness.