Veteran Actor B. Saroja Devi, Star Of Over 200 Films, Passes Away

Bengaluru: Veteran South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi passed away on Monday at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was 87. Family members said the multilingual actor had been suffering from age-related issues for the past few months. Her last rites will be performed at the family owned farmhouse at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru.

Fondly known as 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' and 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada's Parrot), Saroja was considered the first female superstar of Kannada cinema and left an indelible mark across multiple South Indian film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, as well as Hindi cinema.

B Sarojadevi with the stars (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Condolences from Film and Political Circles

Soon after the news of her demise broke, tributes poured in from fans, film personalities, and dignitaries. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared his heartfelt condolences, recalling her powerful roles in films such as Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, and Annathangi. "Her departure is a great loss to Indian cinema. She entertained audiences for decades with her soulful performances," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described her passing as "painful" and referred to her as a legend who served the industry for over six decades. "May God give strength to her fans and family to bear this loss," he wrote.

A Glorious Career Spanning Six Decades

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bangalore, Saroja Devi entered the film industry at just 17 with the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), directed by Bhishma Honnappa Bhagavatar. The performance won her a National Award and marked the beginning of a historic career. She went on to act in over 200 films across five languages, becoming a household name across South India.

Veteran South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Some of her notable works include Amarashilpi Jakanachari, Mallammana Pavada, Bhagyavantaru, Babruvahana, Sri Krishna Rukmini Satyabhama, Lakshmisaraswati, and Kathasangama in Kannada. Her performance in Nadodi Mannan (1958) opposite M. G. Ramachandran, secured her place as a female lead in Tamil cinema. She then appeared in Pattali Muthu, Padikkadha Medhai, and Kalyana Parisu. She also worked in Telugu (Pandari Bhaktalu, Dakshayagnam), Hindi (Asha, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna), and Malayalam (Muthu Mintro).

B. Saroja Devi with late actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Besides winning many awards for her acting, Sarojadevi was also conferred with Padmashri in 1969 and Padma Bhushan in 1992. She also received an honourary doctorate from the Bengaluru University.