'Very Nervous' About First Solo Release in 6 Years', Jr NTR Hypes Up Devara's Riveting Climax at Trailer Launch - Watch

Mumbai: The trailer launch of Devara: Part One, featuring Telugu superstar Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, took place in Mumbai on September 10 in a grand event. At the event, Jr NTR expressed his nervousness about the film’s release, marking his return as a solo hero after six years. The actor also teased that the film's last 40 minutes will be particularly stunning, with the story continuing in a second part.

Jr NTR 'Very Nervous' About First Solo Release in 6 Years' (Video: ANI/PTI)

Set against the backdrop of India's lesser-known coastal regions, Devara promises a high-octane action drama, with the first part slated for release on September 27. Jr NTR, whose last solo film was Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava in 2018, is confident that Devara will perform well commercially, much like RRR, in which he starred alongside Ram Charan.

Reflecting on his collaboration with director Koratala Siva, Jr NTR shared, "I'm very nervous because after RRR this is my next film. RRR was with my co-actor Mr Ram Charan, this is my solo release after six years, so there's a lot of nervousness building."

The actor was thrilled to launch the trailer in Mumbai and commented, "I'm very happy to launch the trailer of Devara in the city of Mumbai because the experience we’ve had was surreal. The acceptance of North has shocked us all and I hope it repeats with Devara."

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Junior NTR at the trailer launch of the film Devara: Part 1 in Mumbai, on September 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

In Devara, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also play pivotal roles. Jr NTR, known for his mass appeal, described the film's action sequences as extremely challenging. He noted, "It is an action drama, which is extremely high on action. Saif sir will agree with me that there were some physically strenuous action sequences we have been a part of."

Janhvi Kapoor at Devara: Part 1 trailer launch in Mumbai on September 10, 2024 (Photo: PTI)

Jr NTR revealed that he spent around 38 days filming underwater and 60 days above water. He added, "I can’t point out one particular sequence or stunt but I'm sure Anil (Thadani, distributor) sir, Apoorva (Mehta of Dharma Productions) sir, and Karan (Johar, presenter) sir will agree that the last 40 minutes of Devara is going to rock you all. I can't wait for people to watch the vision of my director, Siva."

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Devara is all set to hit big screens in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.