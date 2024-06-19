Very Excited: Anil Kapoor Reveals Salman Khan's Reaction as He Takes Charge of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor Reveals Salman Khan's Reaction as He Takes Charge of Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Anil Kapoor, a Bollywood veteran, is slated to anchor the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Tuesday, Kapoor was officially launched as the show's host in the presence of media. In an exclusive interview with a news outlet, Kapoor claimed that Salman is overjoyed that he is now hosting the reality show. The Fighter actor claimed that the superstar is thrilled to have him as the show's new host while conversing with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui on stage.

"Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta, aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bhaut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing nonfiction," Anil Kapoor stated. Anil Kapoor, who is all set to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, previously stated, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people frequently joke that I'm reverse-aging, but Bigg Boss is truly eternal."

He further added: "It seems like going back to school, attempting something fresh and interesting." For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the massively famous Bigg Boss franchise, premiered on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the presenter. However, during the second season, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan took over the hosting duties. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be available on JioCinema beginning June 21.