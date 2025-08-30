Venice Film Festival 2025: Nidhi Saxena's Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Wins Praise At World Premiere

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nidhi Saxena's second feature film, Secret Of A Mountain Serpent, premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival to a heartwarming response. The movie opened the Biennale College Cinema program and was a significant landmark in the career of Saxena, who became the first Indian female filmmaker to receive the Biennale College Cinema fund.

The premiere screening was graced by the film's lead cast, including veteran actor Adil Hussain and Trimala Adhikari. The evening also saw the presence of Cannes Caméra d’Or-winning filmmaker Vimukhti Jayasundara, who produced the film, executive producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, producer Rahul Saxena, and the director herself.

Venice International Film Festival 2025 (Photo: Aleksander Kalka - La Biennale di Venezia)

Speaking after the world premiere, Nidhi Saxena described the event as deeply emotional and fulfilling. "It was so overwhelming and emotional because for one year I worked on the script in the biennale script lab and direction lab. So all those people were there, and it felt like a full circle. I got such a heartwarming response from the audience after the premiere. A lot of people felt it was their own story. That was very rewarding," she said.

Venice International Film Festival 2025 (Photo: Aleksander Kalka - La Biennale di Venezia)

The director, who previously made waves with her first feature, Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman's premiere at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival, continues to establish a unique cinematic voice with Secret Of A Mountain Serpent.

Actor Adil Hussain, who has a key role in the movie, explained the experience of working with Saxena as incredibly enriching. "I was taken in by the strength of the poetic Visuals and Sounds. An anti-war and pro-'freedom to love and desire' film - these two themes are interwoven with so much beauty and compassion. It's a treat to watch Nidhi's sense of cinematic aesthetic come to life. I am extremely happy to be a part of her journey in Cinema," he said.

Producer Vimukhti Jayasundara, who has previously collaborated with Saxena, called the film a work of time and memory. "The film is the fastest way to go back in time, and to see the unseen, and we are very proud of making it," said the Sri Lankan filmmaker, who won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes.

Venice International Film Festival 2025 (Photo: Aleksander Kalka - La Biennale di Venezia)

Executive producer Richa Chadha said, "It was heartening to see Secret of a Mountain Serpent for the very first time, as it was intended, on the big screen. An experimental film of this nature would not be possible without the backing of the Venice College Fund. Nidhi has a unique voice and vision." Actor-producer Ali Fazal, her partner at Pushing Buttons Studios, was also present to lend support to the project.

About Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Secret Of A Mountain Serpent tells the story of a remote Himalayan town emptied of men. In this atmosphere of absence and quiet, a school teacher's world is unsettled by the arrival of a mysterious outsider. His presence revives an old myth of a waiting serpent in the river, stirring memory, desire, and longing in equal measure.

With its blend of mythology, emotional depth, and poetic imagery, the film embodies Saxena's artistic ethos, one that combines painting-like frames with the emotional nuances of women's lives.

Venice International Film Festival 2025 (Photo: Aleksander Kalka - La Biennale di Venezia)

About Nidhi Saxena And Production

Apart from being a filmmaker, Nidhi Saxena also has a background in painting, sculpture, and literature. She has been steadily building her career as a distinctive voice in modern cinema. Her debut feature, Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman, not only received international acclaim at Busan but also secured support from the Asian Cinema Fund.

Secret Of A Mountain Serpent is produced under Forest Flower Films, a Jaipur-based independent production house founded by Saxena along with Ajender Singh Chawla and Sunita. The film also features contributions from production designer Avni Goyal, editor Saman Alvitigala, and sound designer Neeraj Gera, with colouring by Bridge Postworks. It is a co-production between India, Italy, and Sri Lanka, underlining its international scope and collaborative spirit.