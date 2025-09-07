Venice Film Festival 2025: Anuparna Roy Becomes First Indian To Win Best Director With Songs Of Forgotten Trees; Full Winners List Inside
Anuparna Roy made history by winning Best Director at Venice Film Festival with Songs of Forgotten Trees. Check out full winners list.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy scripted history at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival by winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section for her debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees. This marks the first time an Indian director has bagged this prestigious honour at Venice.
A historic moment for India
Clad in a graceful white saree, Anuparna walked up to the stage teary-eyed as French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, announced her name. In an emotional acceptance speech, she called the moment "surreal" and thanked those who believed in her vision.
"This film is a tribute to every woman who's ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated," she said, adding, "May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond."
She went on to thank her producers Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, along with Anurag Kashyap, who backed the project as a presenter. She also mentioned her cast, Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, and her crew members, including her 80-year-old gaffer Debjit Banerjee.
Speaking truth to power
In a powerful moment, Anuparna also addressed global politics from the stage. "Every child deserves peace, freedom and liberation, and Palestine is no exception. This is a responsibility to think for a moment… I might upset my country but it doesn't matter to me anymore," she said, earning both applause and attention for her bold words.
About the film
Songs of Forgotten Trees follows the intertwined lives of two migrant women in Mumbai, exploring displacement, resilience, and human connection. It was the only Indian film selected in the Orizzonti competition this year, a section known for highlighting new cinematic voices and fresh trends.
The film stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel and was produced by Celluloid Films. The project faced challenges during production, but as producer Bibhanshu Rai said, "We held on because this story had to be told. Anuparna has that fire, and it kept all of us going."
Producer Romil Modi added that supporting women like Anuparna is "not just a choice, but a responsibility." Ranjan Singh of Flip Films noted that she "stayed true to her first pitch", and the global recognition is proof that authenticity resonates worldwide.
Venice Film Festival 2025 winners
The festival, which concluded on Saturday, also crowned other global talents. The American indie Father Mother Sister Brother by Jim Jarmusch won the coveted Golden Lion for Best Film, while Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab, a moving film about the Gaza conflict that received a 22-minute standing ovation, had to settle for the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.
Here is the full list of winners from the two major sections:
Main Competition (Venice 2025):
- Golden Lion (Best Film): Father Mother Sister Brother – Jim Jarmusch (United States)
- Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: The Voice of Hind Rajab – Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
- Best Director (Silver Lion): Benny Safdie – The Smashing Machine (United States)
- Best Actress (Volpi Cup): Xin Zhilei – The Sun Rises on Us All (China)
- Best Actor (Volpi Cup): Toni Servillo – La Grazia (Italy)
- Best Screenplay: Valerie Donzelli – A pied d'oeuvre (At Work) (France)
- Special Jury Prize: Sotto le Nuvole (Below the Clouds) – Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)
- Marcello Mastroianni Award (Young Actor/Actress): Luna Wedler – Silent Friend (Switzerland)
Orizzonti (Horizons) Section:
- Best Film: En El Camino – David Pablos (Mexico)
- Best Director: Anuparna Roy – Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)
- Special Jury Prize: Lost Land – Akio Fujimoto (Japan)
- Best Actor: Giacomo Covi – A Year of School (Italy)
- Best Actress: Benedetta Porcaroli – The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)
- Best Screenplay: Ana Cristina Barragan – Hiedra (Ecuador)
- Best Short Film: Without Kelly – Lovisa Siren (Sweden)
A new chapter for Indian cinema
With this win, Anuparna Roy has not only carved her place in global cinema but also opened doors for more Indian indie voices at top-tier festivals. Her words, her film, and her boldness have already inspired countless admirers back home and abroad.
