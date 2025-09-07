ETV Bharat / entertainment

Venice Film Festival 2025: Anuparna Roy Becomes First Indian To Win Best Director With Songs Of Forgotten Trees; Full Winners List Inside

Venice Film Festival 2025: Anuparna Roy Becomes First Indian To Win Best Director ( Photo: ANI )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 7, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST 3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy scripted history at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival by winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section for her debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees. This marks the first time an Indian director has bagged this prestigious honour at Venice. A historic moment for India Clad in a graceful white saree, Anuparna walked up to the stage teary-eyed as French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, announced her name. In an emotional acceptance speech, she called the moment "surreal" and thanked those who believed in her vision. "This film is a tribute to every woman who's ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated," she said, adding, "May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond." She went on to thank her producers Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, and Ranjan Singh, along with Anurag Kashyap, who backed the project as a presenter. She also mentioned her cast, Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, and her crew members, including her 80-year-old gaffer Debjit Banerjee. Speaking truth to power