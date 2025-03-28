Veera Dheera Sooran X Review: 'Chiyaan Vikram Is Back', Netizens Laud Actor's 'Terrific Screen Presence'

Hyderabad: Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, has finally hit the big screens after an unexpected delay on its release day. Fans who had eagerly gathered in theaters for morning and noon shows were left disappointed when screenings were cancelled due to a court order. The issue, arising from a legal dispute between production company B4U and HR Pictures, was resolved by Thursday evening, allowing the film to be screened worldwide later on March 27.

Despite this hiccup, Veera Dheera Sooran has managed to win the hearts of audiences and critics alike, with many calling it a thrilling and engaging action spectacle.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala rated the film 4/5 and praised its gripping narrative. He highlighted the intense one-night setting, with a brief flashback, and Vikram's power-packed performance. "A Gripping Action Thriller... The story happens in one night with a flashback. Apt title. Hero @chiyaan has to use all 3 skills to come out of difficult circumstances. His best massy role in a long time… Vintage Vikram is back. @iam_SJSuryah always delivers... #Suraj is excellent… @gvprakash BGM is fantastic," he wrote.

Fans echoed Bala's sentiments, with many thrilled by Vikram's return to a high-energy, mass-action role. One fan simply stated, "Chiyaan Vikram is back, that's it!" The film's first half has particularly impressed audiences with its well-paced storytelling and intense action sequences. An X user shared, "Film ke first half me CHARACTERS aur STORY set-up karta hain, SCREENPLAY bahot achha se banaya gaya hain & also ACTION is too good."

The film's music by G.V. Prakash Kumar has also been widely appreciated. 'Apt Background Music' was a common reaction from fans. Several viewers also drew comparisons between Veera Dheera Sooran and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, another one-night action thriller. "#VeeraDheeraSooran is the best one-night story-based film after Kaithi Excellent making. Kaithi is full and full one-night story. But VDS has a 25 min flashback portion which has day scenes too."

Lauding the filmmaker, one wrote: "Director S.U. Arun Kumar has given a super package, combining reality and mass commercialism. The family portions that come to the climax in the second half were all realistically shown, like what it would be like if there was a problem or a fight on our street, but at the same time it was mass." Apart from Vikram, S.J. Suryah and Dushara Vijayan also stood out in the film, receiving special mentions for their impactful roles.

While most reactions have been positive, one movie buff complained about the film's length writing: "Chiyaan as Kaali is Terrific, whatta Screen presence & Perf. Realistic perf frm all actors. Great Camera work. Music Supports. Raw Making. Police Stn scene mass. Engaging 1st Hlf; 2nd hlf doesn't hold d tension - feels very lengthy too. Good ONE TIME WATCH!"

Overall, Veera Dheera Sooran (VDS) has been hailed as a gripping action thriller, with Vikram delivering one of his most intense performances in recent years. Interestingly, the second part of the film was released first, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the project. With positive word-of-mouth promotion on its release, fans cannot wait to know the backstory in the prequel.