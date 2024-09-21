ETV Bharat / entertainment

Veer-Zaara Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark After Re-Release

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office after its re-release in September 2024. The romantic film, helmed by Yash Chopra, was originally released in 2004.

Hyderabad: The 2004 iconic movie Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, continues to captivate audiences even 20 years after its original release. Directed by Yash Chopra, the romantic drama recently surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office following its re-release on September 13, 2024.

During the re-release, the film earned Rs 1.80 crore, including Rs 23 lakh from overseas markets. Earlier in February, another re-release had brought in Rs 30 lakh, further adding to the film's lifetime total. Originally released in 2004, Veer-Zaara grossed Rs 61 crore in India and Rs 37 crore overseas, bringing its initial worldwide total to Rs 98 crore. Over the years, the film accumulated an additional Rs 2.5 crore, and with its recent re-releases, it now stands at Rs 102.60 crore, surpassing the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the romantic saga also stars Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was Yash Chopra's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, following Darr and Dil To Pagal Hai. Veer-Zaara revolves around an Indian soldier (played by SRK) and a Pakistani woman (Preity Zinta) who fall in love but are separated when he is imprisoned in Pakistan. Years later, a determined lawyer (Mukerji) fights to reunite the star-crossed lovers.

