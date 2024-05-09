ETV Bharat / entertainment

VD14: Vijay Deverakonda Reunites with Rahul Sankrityan for Period Action Drama on His Birthday

Vijay Deverakonda announced his 14th film on his birthday on Thursday
Vijay Deverakonda announces new film on birthday(X image)

Vijay Deverakonda treats his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film VD14, set in the 19th century. Vijay is all set to reunite with his Taxiwala director Rahul Sankrityan for the period action drama.

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda announced his 14th film on his birthday on Thursday. Rahul Sankrityan will direct the upcoming film. The film marks Deverakonda's second collaboration with filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been tentatively titled VD14.

The makers dropped the film's poster on Vijay's 34th birthday with the caption: "Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes ⚔️Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND 🔥Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda ❤️‍🔥Directed by @rahulsankrityan Produced by @MythriOfficial" The film is described as a period action drama set in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema area. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay took to X to publish a poster showcasing a royal sculpture. The poster reads "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878". The actor captioned it: "'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial." According to reports, Sreeleela stars in the flick. Other film-related information remains unknown and will be revealed later.

Vijay Deverakonda last appeared in The Family Star, which co-starred Mrunal Thakur. It is presently available on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Vijay is working on another film with producer Dil Raju and director Ravi Kiran Kola. It's tentatively titled #SVC59 and marks Deverakonda's debut in the rural action genre.

