VD12: Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama Is Now Titled Samrajya; Check Out the Teaser Here

The title and teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is titled Samrajya in Hindi.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama Is Now Titled Samrajya
Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama Is Now Titled Samrajya (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 dropped the teaser and introduced the title of the film on Wednesday. The film is titled Samrajya in Hindi, while Kingdom in Telugu and Tamil. The power-packed teaser was voiced by Ranbir Kapoor and provided the much-needed context to the visuals appearing on the screen.

Dropping posters from the film on his Instagram account, Vijay wrote: "This is “KINGDOM” Questions. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Destiny. May 30, 2025. In theaters WW #Kingdom #VD12"

Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama Jersey, as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

Last year, Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his character poster from the film. Vijay's intense expression in the poster hinted at the powerful, intense, gory, and packed performance that fans can expect.

Vijay was last seen in the film The Family Star and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He was also featured alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal's song Sahiba.

