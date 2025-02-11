VD12 Teaser: Suriya, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR Lend Their Voices for Vijay Deverakonda's Spy Thriller

Hyderabad: The buzz around Vijay Deverakonda's highly-awaited film VD12 witnesses a fever pitch as the day for the title and teaser release nears. The title and teaser of the film are all set to be unveiled on Feb 12 and with just one day to go, makers have another exciting update for the fans. The teaser will be shared in multiple languages with major stars across Industries lending their voices, making it a star-studded affair.

The VD12 teaser will be dropped in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Going by the maker's announcement on X, the Tamil version will be voiced by actor Suriya, while the Hindi version will have Ranbir Kapoor narrating the story. The voiceovers by the top stars in their respective language industries are only going to add to the excitement surrounding the film.

Taking to X, the production banner Sithara Entertainments wrote: "For the tale of a KING destined to claim his throne comes a mighty addition The supremo @Suriya_offl lends his voice to the #VD12 Tamil Teaser! Get ready for Feb 12th!!"

Along with the announcement, the makers shared a photo of Suriya from the dubbing session. This marks Suriya and Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri's maiden collaboration and it is only going to fuel further excitement. The film also marks Vijay and Gowtam's first venture together.

The excitement does not end here as Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor too joins the cast with his Hindi voiceover. The details were shared recently on the same handle, writing: "A story meant to be witnessed… now gets WILDER. The Superstar #RanbirKapoor lends his voice to the #VD12 Teaser - one that will HAUNT YOU. Feb 12th is going to be a feast for all."

For the Telugu version, the makers of VD12 ropes in Jr NTR. Sharing the RRR star's candid picture with Vijay, they wrote: "A revolution calls for a fearless voice. Man of Masses @tarak9999 is all set to unleash the madness of the #VD12 Teaser with his electrifying voice. Title & Teaser Out Tomorrow."

Talking about the film, VD12 is an important film for Vijay as his past few projects failed to draw significant attention. The actor will be seen in the role of a cop for the first time. The look poster of the actor from the film shows him roaring in action, hinting at a gruesome action flick. Bhagyashri Bosre joins Vijay as the female lead, while Satyadev will be seen in a negative role.