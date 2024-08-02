ETV Bharat / entertainment

VD12 First Look Poster: Vijay Deverakonda's Fierce Avatar Impresses Rashmika Mandanna; Film's Release Date Out

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

Makers of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming spy action thriller VD12 revealed its first look and release date. Vijay's rugged persona garnered excitement, with his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna reacting to the post.

Vijay Deverakonda's Fierce Avatar in VD12 Impresses Rashmika Mandanna (Photo: Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda, ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his upcoming spy action thriller, tentatively titled VD12, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. On Friday, the makers sparkled excitement among audiences by unveiling the first glimpse of the film along with its scheduled release date. Soon after the first glimpse was dropped, Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna reacted to his first look.

The first look showcases Vijay in a rugged and fiercely intense persona. Vijay, with short hair and a thick beard, exudes raw energy and intensity, which sets the thrilling tone expected in this action-packed movie. Sharing the post on Instagram, Vijay wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12." His post has certainly caught the eye of Rashmika, who commented with a fire emoji.

The makers have announced that VD12 is set to release in theatres worldwide on March 28, 2025. Fans are also eagerly anticipating an official title reveal, which can be expected this August. Some portions of VD12 were filmed in Sri Lanka and leaked images from the set which have earlier gone viral, showcase Deverakonda in a raw and rebellious look while riding a motorcycle.

Although the names of the other actors are yet to be disclosed, reports suggest that Bhagyashree Borse may be cast as the female lead, making it her second film in Tollywood. Additionally, the music for the film will be composed by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander, celebrated for his enchanting musical scores.

TAGGED:

