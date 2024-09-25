Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix Of Cheating In Film Payments, OTT Giant Fires Back

Hyderabad: Producer Vashu Bhagnani, head of Pooja Entertainment, has accused Netflix India of allegedly cheating him out of Rs 47.37 crore. Bhagnani claims the streaming giant has withheld payments owed for three of his recent films - Hero No 1, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

According to a newswire, Bhagnani filed a complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India, Zoo Digital India, and key executives from both companies, alleging conspiracy and cheating over film rights. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has reportedly summoned the production services firm involved.

In response, Netflix India has denied these allegations, asserting that it is, in fact, Pooja Entertainment that owes them money. The platform released a statement saying, "These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it's Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute." Sources suggest Netflix has already registered a civil dispute against Pooja Entertainment over non-payment.

This isn't the first controversy surrounding Vashu Bhagnani recently. Following the underwhelming performance of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bhagnani faced criticism from the film's crew, who alleged non-payment of dues. Director Ali Abbas Zafar also claimed the producer owes him Rs 7.30 crore. Bhagnani and his son, Jackky Bhagnani, have responded by filing complaints against Zafar for alleged misappropriation of Rs 9.50 crore in subsidy funds from Abu Dhabi authorities, as well as for extortion, coercion, and defamation.