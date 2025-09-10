Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Their First Child - A Baby Boy!
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, marking the first male heir of the Mega family's new generation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi have embraced parenthood, as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10. The new-born has brought immense joy not only to the new parents but to the entire Mega family as well, as he is the first male child of the new generation in the family. The celebrations in the family have already started.
Taking to Instagram, Varun Tej shared a monochrome picture of himself and Lavanya with their little one, alongside a caption that read, "Our little man (followed by three blue emojis) 10.09.2025."
Chiranjeevi Konidela, too, dropped a picture featuring him holding the baby, along with Varun by their side. The caption read, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child."
Varun and Lavanya, who tied the knot in November 2023, have entered this new phase of their lives nearly two years after their wedding. Their marriage, which took place in the picturesque hills of Tuscany, Italy, was nothing short of a fairy tale. Surrounded by vintage white decor and a lavish ambience, the ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi. Members of the Mega family left no stone unturned to make the event a memorable one.
The couple first hinted at their pregnancy on May 6, when Varun Tej shared a post on social media. He wrote, "Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon." The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and blessings from industry colleagues and well-wishers, including Upasana Konidela, Allu Sneha Reddy, Nithiin, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal.
Lavanya Tripathi's baby bump also caught fans' attention when Varun shared a picture of the couple praying at home during Ganesh Chaturthi. Captioning the moment, he wrote: "Wishing you and your family a blessed Vinayaka Chavithi filled with love, happiness, and harmony."
Meanwhile, professionally, Varun Tej is occupied with his forthcoming Indo-Korean horror-comedy, tentatively titled VT15. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and bankrolled by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment, the movie has Varun essaying a wizard-like character. The actor is now in the process of learning Taekwondo to excel at the martial arts-filled action-comedy scenes. With almost 80% of the shooting already done, the film is expected to deliver a unique mix of thrills and humour.
