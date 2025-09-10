ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Their First Child - A Baby Boy!

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi have embraced parenthood, as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10. The new-born has brought immense joy not only to the new parents but to the entire Mega family as well, as he is the first male child of the new generation in the family. The celebrations in the family have already started.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Tej shared a monochrome picture of himself and Lavanya with their little one, alongside a caption that read, "Our little man (followed by three blue emojis) 10.09.2025."

Chiranjeevi Konidela, too, dropped a picture featuring him holding the baby, along with Varun by their side. The caption read, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child."