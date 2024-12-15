Varun Dhawan's Special Encounter with Amit Shah Ahead of Baby John Release: 'Absolute Pleasure'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Baby John, recently had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the encounter, describing the moment as an 'absolute pleasure.'

In a post that quickly went viral, Varun shared a picture of himself with Amit Shah, both smiling for the camera. Along with the photograph, the actor wrote a humorous and respectful caption: "Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab 'Baby' Hai." The phrase, which translates to "In front of him, we are all babies," humorously referred to Amit Shah's towering stature in Indian politics, often referred to as the 'Chanakya' of modern politics with the wordplay of his upcoming film, Baby John.

Varun's meeting with the Home Minister sparked excitement, with the actor also expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to meet the influential leader. "It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi," Varun wrote on his Instagram. The meeting, which took place during the actor's visit to Delhi for Baby John promotions, was a delightful and memorable experience for the actor.

During their encounter, Varun also had the opportunity to discuss various subjects, including an intriguing philosophical question. Dhawan asked about the biggest difference between Ram and Ravan, to which Shah explained that while Ram's actions were guided by a strong sense of duty and dharma, Ravan's priorities were driven by self-interest. Many on social media lauded Varun for asking such a deep question.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Baby John, which is slated for release on December 25, 2024. The film is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, featuring Varun in the role of DCP Satya Verma IPS, alias Baby John. The film revolves around Baby John, who fakes his death to lead a peaceful life with his daughter in Kerala, only for his past to catch up when his dangerous nemesis, politician Babbar Sher, discovers he is still alive.