Varun Dhawan Weighs In on Allu Arjun's Arrest in Pushpa 2 Stampede case: 'Actor Cannot Take Everything upon Himself'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Allu Arjun, who has been arrested following a tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident, which left a 35-year-old woman dead and her son critically injured, has stirred controversy, with Allu Arjun facing backlash. The actor has since expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and pledged Rs 25 lakhs for the child's treatment.

Varun, who was in Jaipur promoting his upcoming film Baby John, shared his views on the matter, urging the public not to place the blame solely on Allu Arjun. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Varun stated, "There are safety protocols. An actor cannot take everything upon himself." Dhawan further emphasised that events of this scale involve various key people, including the security team, the theater management, and the local authorities.

He further expressed his sorrow for the tragic loss, saying, "I am very sorry. Sending my condolences. But at the same time, I think aap blame sirf ek insaan pe nahi daal sakte" (But at the same time, I think that you cannot put the blame on just one person).

This sentiment reflects a growing belief among some fans and public figures that the situation should not be seen as a failure on the part of the actor alone. The Hyderabad police have filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the management of Sandhya Theatre, under sections of the Indian Penal Code for failing to manage the crowd adequately. The police were reportedly not informed in advance about the actor's attendance at the premiere.

Following the arrest, netizens have expressed mixed reactions, with some pointing fingers at Allu Arjun for the stampede, while others believe that he should not be held accountable for the lack of safety measures.

One user tweeted, "What a message by Telangana Police – No one is above the law " However, others defended the actor, saying that his presence alone was not responsible for the chaos, and called the arrest unjust. "Why arrest Allu Arjun? He did nothing," one commenter argued.

