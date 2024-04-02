'One of the Hardest Shoots': Varun Dhawan Teases Fans with Sneak Peek from Baby John Set

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently engaged in the filming of his upcoming action-packed thriller movie Baby John. On Tuesday, he took to his social media handle to share a sneak peek of the film's set with his fans. He shared through his post that he is on his 70th day of shooting for the film.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story

Through his Instagram handle, the 36-year-old actor posted a clip from the film's set alongside a simple caption that read, "DAY 70." He also posted a couple of photos flaunting his back towards the camera. The actor could be seen in a black hoodie that had the film's title "Babu John" written on it. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "#BABYJOHN -day 70. Filming relentlessly till the sun didn’t rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots Iv been on#grind."

Helmed by A Kaleeswaran, Atlee is presenting the movie in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film's production house released the teaser for the movie last month, prompting an enthusiastic response from fans. Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav are also part of the ensemble cast of Baby John, scheduled to release in cinemas on May 31, 2024. The movie is being produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the upcoming months, Varun is set to star in the Indian adaptation of the popular Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This Indian adaptation is based on the Russo Brothers' series of the same title, which saw Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in leading roles for the Hollywood version. The release date for the Indian version of Citadel is still pending, with Raj and DK leading the creation of the Varun Dhawan starrer.