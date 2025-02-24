Varun, Samantha, Chiranjeevi, and More: Celebs Cheer for Team India After Champions Trophy Victory Over Pakistan

Hyderabad: The exciting India-Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy 2025 ended in the former's victory with Virat Kohli stealing the spotlight with his 51st ODI century. The thrilling match and its favourable result earned a massive shout-out from celebrities across industries from Chiranjeevi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Many celebs were spotted at the stands and those who could not make it were seen supporting the Indian team from their homes and sets.

Virat's wife Anushka took to Instagram to celebrate the Indian batsman's performance with a brilliant not-out 100* that led to the victory. Virat scored the century in 111 balls, with his knock laced with seven fours. Celebrating the Indian team's victory and Virat's historic century, Anushka shared a snap of her husband that featured his thumbs-up hand gesture on the screen, and wrote: "Proud of you, always."

Celebs Cheer for Team India After Champions Trophy Victory Over Pakistan (Photo: Instagram)

Superstar Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium cheering for Team India. Actor Sonam Kapoor was also seen enjoying the India-Pakistan clash. She was spotted with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Moreover, Vivek Oberoi was also seen at the stands.

However, Varun Dhawan was seen enjoying the match in the comfort of his home. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring his daughter, Lara. The picture shows the two relaxing on a couch in front of their television as the match is played. He wrote in the caption, "#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad now she’s cheering for #teamindia with me."

Busy in a shoot, Ananya Panday cheered for Team India from the sets. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Shooting can't stop me from cheering. Let's gooooo." Samantha celebrated Virat's 51st century by sharing a picture of Virat from the fields after he hit a century. She also referred to the cricketer as King Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sidharth Malhotra wished the India cricket Team for their win against Pakistan. Sharing Kohli's picture, the Student Of The Year actor wrote: "Congratulations Team India on a fantastic win! A dominant performance from start to finish. Well played! #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy"

Actor Vicky Kaushal lauded Indian batsman Virat Kohli after his century led to India's victory. Along with Kohli's picture, Vicky wrote, "Record breaker, Record maker!" Talking about the match, Team India successfully chased down a target of 242 runs set by Pakistan, with Virat playing a key role with a brilliant century.