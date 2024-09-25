Varun Dhawan Misses Citadel London Premiere But Delivers Big Laughs With 'I Was There' Edits

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to make their debut together in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the global Citadel franchise. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is set in the same espionage universe and stars Varun and Samantha as spies. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Recently, the team attended a special screening of the show in London, however, Varun Dhawan was absent from the event. Taking to social media, Samantha shared a happy picture with the makers of the series, Raj and DK, and wrote in the caption, "Missing our main man," tagging Varun in the process. Responding to her post, Varun reshared it on his Instagram Story, writing, "Miss u, see u guys soon."

Varun Dhawan's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

The actor didn't stop there. In true Varun Dhawan style, he humorously edited himself into four pictures from the screening, showing off his playful nature. One photo featured him in a colourful outfit that left fans in splits, while the others perfectly blended him into the team's group shots. Sharing the hilarious edits on Instagram, he captioned them, "london premiere of #citadelhoneybunny. I was there!! Trailer out in October @primevideoin."

The highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.