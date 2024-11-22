ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varun Dhawan Makes LinkedIn Debut, Joins Celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Others

Varun Dhawan joins LinkedIn, sharing insights from his decade-long career in Bollywood. He aims to connect with people beyond entertainment.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan has made his debut on LinkedIn, marking a significant new chapter in his career. With over a decade of experience in the film industry, Dhawan joins the ranks of other prominent Indian celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, and Priyanka Chopra, who have embraced the platform to connect with a broader professional community.

In his LinkedIn bio, Varun describes himself as a "passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence." He emphasises his diverse journey, which includes headlining major blockbusters such as Student of the Year and Judwaa 2, as well as taking on more experimental roles in films such as Bhediya and October. Dhawan expresses his belief in 'pushing boundaries' and creating value for all stakeholders in the entertainment ecosystem, from filmmakers to audiences.

In his first post, Dhawan shared his excitement about starting this new professional chapter. "I'm excited to join the LinkedIn community," he wrote, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I have had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving." The actor noted that his experiences on film sets have shaped his approach to challenges, collaboration, and leadership, and he looks forward to sharing insights with professionals from all industries—not just entertainment.

Varun Dhawan's decision to join LinkedIn highlights his growing interest in expanding his influence beyond just acting. As a successful actor, investor, and assistant director, he aims to connect with a wider network, engage in discussions on creativity and leadership, and share glimpses of the film industry. With a massive fan following across social media platforms like Instagram (46.7 million followers) and X (formerly Twitter, with 11.9 million followers), Dhawan's LinkedIn presence will likely be another important platform for him to build connections and grow his brand.

