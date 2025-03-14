Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Celebrate Holi 2025 on Sets; Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Wish Fans

Hyderabad: Holi 2025, the festival of colors, was celebrated with much enthusiasm by Bollywood and Tollywood stars. Celebs took to social media to share festive greetings and love with their fans. From heartfelt messages to vibrant celebrations, these stars embraced the spirit of the festival with colours and good food.

Varun Dhawan greeted his fans with a post from the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He shared a behind-the-scenes video and wrote, "Happy Holi 🩷🩵💚💛 wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari. BTS can't wait for you to hear our new Holi song. Soon…"

Kriti Sanon, who was also working on her film Tere Ishk Mein, shared a beautiful picture from the sets with co-star Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai. She posted, "Lights. Camera. HOLI! 💚🩷💛 Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai! ❤️🥰"

Kiara Advani, expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, gave a glimpse of her Holi celebration through her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, mango slices, and nuts. Kiara wished her followers a joyous Holi while celebrating this special time with her family.

Holi 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi also extended his warm wishes on X, saying, "Happy Holi to all!! May this Festival of Colours fill our lives with vibrant colours of joy, harmony and Joie de Vivre!! #Holi."

Kangana Ranaut shared a heartfelt Holi greeting on X (formerly Twitter). She expressed her wishes for the festival, calling it a living example of brotherhood and joy, praying that the colors of Holi bring enthusiasm and new energy into everyone's lives.

Tollywood Stars Join in the Celebrations

Tollywood stars also joined the Holi festivities, with Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu leading the way. Mahesh Babu posted a simple yet meaningful Holi wish on his Instagram story, accompanied by an image of himself holding a pinch of red powder. His caption read, "Happy Holi, everyone."

Holi 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Holi 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Allu Arjun, who has been making waves with his rugged look in Pushpa 2, shared a simple Holi greeting: "Happy Holi - Allu Arjun" on his Instagram story. Tamannaah Bhatia posted a beautiful video of a decorated puja space, with garlands and a deity image, and wrote, "Happy Holi" alongside it.