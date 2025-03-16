ETV Bharat / entertainment

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Delayed; Check Out New Release Date

The release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been delayed. The film was slated to release in April.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 3:20 PM IST

Updated : Mar 16, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

Hyderabad: A fresh update has been put out by the makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari about its release date. The makers of the romantic entertainer have revealed that they have postponed the film. Originally set to release on April 18, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now scheduled for release on September 12, 2025.

Sources close to the team said that this was an attempt at adding some more content to the film as director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar wanted to enhance the entertainment quotient of the film. A second round of shootings was called, with grand destination wedding sequences planned. These additional scenes, which included new songs, were the major cause for the delay.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks the second collaboration between Varun and Janhvi after their 2023 film Bawaal, which was a hit with audiences. Apart from the lead couple, the film features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in the supporting cast. The film is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Dhawan has been constantly sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the sets of the film, keeping the excitement among his fans heightened. On his Instagram, he recently shared a fun video for Holi, in which he and co-actor Maniesh Paul indulge in the festive spirit of teasing the fans about the Holi song coming up from the film.

TAGGED:

