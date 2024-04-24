Varun Dhawan Hints at 'Starting a New Movie' on Birthday as He Shares Glimpses of a Warm Celebration

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan, who turned a year older today, took to social media to share a series of pictures from his birthday celebration at home. The actor seemingly had a warm and cozy celebration with his family if the pictures are anything to go by. Sharing his birthday celebration pictures, Varun also hinted that he will soon commence shooting for a new film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a medley of images and wrote, "Growing, learning, and yet trying to stay the same. Thank you for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.S. - I ate very little bit of that cake since I start a new movie 🎥 very soon, so very excited about that!"

Meanwhile, Varun has an interesting lineup of films. The actor is all set to be seen in the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has the Atlee-backed actioner Baby John coming up next. Breaking away from the action genre, Varun recently announced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will reunite Varun with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

On the personal front, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal, who are soon to embrace parenthood, recently hosted an intimate baby shower, attended by their friends and family. Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower are going viral on social media. The couple broke the good news in February, sharing a picture of themselves. The actor wrote, “We are pregnant! Need all of your blessings and love!”