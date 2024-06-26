It's Varun Dhawan Vs Aamir Khan This Christmas, Baby John to Clash With Sitaare Zameen Par at Box Office

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan's much-awaited action-packed flick, Baby John, has just revealed its new release date. The film, backed by Atlee, is all set to storm theatres on December 25, 2024. This action extravaganza, a collaboration between Atlee, Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios, is gearing up to clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is being produced under the banner of Atlee and Priya Mohan's A For Apple Studios, along with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios helmed by Murad Khetani.

"Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th," announced Jio Studios on Instagram, unveiling a fresh poster for the film.

Initially slated for a May release, Baby John's launch has been postponed due to pending visual effects and action sequences. Ensuring the final product meets audience expectations, the makers pushed Bay John release to December. The Christmas release promises a perfect time for this high-octane entertainer.

Varun aside, Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, who is making her Hindi film debut with the film. The stars cast boats names like Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabb, and Rajpal Yadav. The film, featuring a musical score by S Thaman, is anticipated for its grand scale and gripping narrative.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has wrapped up shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par, a social drama directed by RS Prasanna, starring Genelia Deshmukh. The film is also eyeing a Christmas release, setting the stage for a thrilling box office clash with Baby John.