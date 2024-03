Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Web Series Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan starrer web series Citadel India gets title. During an event in Mumbai, Prime Video announced title of the series and also shared poster on social media. Helmed by Raj and DK, the spy series is Indian adaption of American series Citadel which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Samantha and Varun aside, the cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.