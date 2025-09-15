ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Team Up To Wreck Their Exes' Marriage

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have finally released the trailer on Monday, September 15. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles, the romantic comedy film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 2, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra.

The 2-minute 54-second trailer offers audiences a mix of heartbreak, romance, and family drama, all wrapped in the grandeur of an Indian wedding. The story follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who join forces in an unusual pact to win back their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, even as the two prepare to marry each other. What unfolds is a rollercoaster of emotions, comedy, and chaos amidst the backdrop of a big fat Indian shaadi.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote in the caption, "Disclaimer: This festive season, the only 'EX-xxxrtra' thing served will be revenge and chaos!#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - TRAILER OUT NOW! See you in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October."