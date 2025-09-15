Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Team Up To Wreck Their Exes' Marriage
The trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, promises romance, comedy, and festive fun.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have finally released the trailer on Monday, September 15. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles, the romantic comedy film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 2, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra.
The 2-minute 54-second trailer offers audiences a mix of heartbreak, romance, and family drama, all wrapped in the grandeur of an Indian wedding. The story follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who join forces in an unusual pact to win back their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, even as the two prepare to marry each other. What unfolds is a rollercoaster of emotions, comedy, and chaos amidst the backdrop of a big fat Indian shaadi.
Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote in the caption, "Disclaimer: This festive season, the only 'EX-xxxrtra' thing served will be revenge and chaos!#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - TRAILER OUT NOW! See you in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October."
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Film, the film is the third instalment of the Dulhania franchise. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, Mallika Chhabra, and Riya Vij.
The film's music album features compositions by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The first track, Bijuria, is a remake of the song from the 1999 album Mausam by Ravi Pawar with lyrics by Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. The second single, Panwadi, was released on September 10.
Initially scheduled to hit the screens in April 2025, the movie was delayed on account of production timelines and then shifted to September 12. Later on, the producers finalised October 2 as the release date to coincide with the festive period, ensuring a wider reach at the box office.
