Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Joins Jeremy Irons In Hollywood Debut Film RIZANA - A Caged Bird

Hyderabad: Popular Indian actor Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the international feature film RIZANA – A Caged Bird. The film, directed by veteran filmmaker Chandran Rutnam and produced by Jagath Sumathipala, promises to be a landmark collaboration between South Asian and international cinema. Filming took place in Sri Lanka, and features an Academy Award winning British actor Jeremy Irons in a key role.

The narrative of the film is based on the real life story of Rizana Nafeeq, a young Sri Lankan domestic worker who was controversially executed in Saudi Arabi in 2013. Actor Vidushika Reddy is playing the titular role of Rizana, while Varalakshmi is playing an important role in this emotional and political dramatic retelling of the story.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Makes Hollywood Debut With RIZANA - A Caged Bird (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Commenting on the film, Varalakshmi stated that she was happy to be part of this milestone in her acting career. "It is surreal to be working alongside Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. He is the voice of Scar from The Lion King, a film I adore so much that I know all the dialogues by heart. Making my Hollywood debut in a film with him is a dream come true," she said.

Varalakshmi, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, further added that she is honoured to be directed by Chandran Rutnam. "He is a pioneering director who has changed the landscape of filmmaking not only in Sri Lanka but globally. Working under his direction is something I will never forget," she said.

RIZANA - A Caged Bird is set to create a global impact on audiences as it addresses many important topics including human rights, justice and the immigrant experience. As a globally cast film that is based on a true story, it is likely to be an exceptional cross-cultural film.