Rashmika Mandanna Bags Another Bollywood Film, to Co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vampire Comedy

Published : 11 hours ago

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana are reportedly tapped to headline a vampire horror comedy titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Helmed by Aditya Satpodar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is likely to go on floors later this year.

Rashmika Mandanna-Ayushmann Khurrana in Vampire Comedy (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has been riding high since the release of Pushpa. The actor, who has been a part of blockbusters like Varisu, Animal, Sita Ramam, has a lineup of big-ticket films in her kitty. Adding to her exciting roster is a vampire horror comedy alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, as per reports.

According to the latest buzz, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, known for hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, is gearing up for a vampire horror comedy. Dinesh is reportedly reuniting with his Munjya director, Aditya Satpodar, for a film titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

A webloid report states that Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Satpodar have roped in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair for this horror comedy set against a vampire backdrop.

Ayushmann and Dinesh Vijan have previously collaborated on Bala and share a strong creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for some time now and are set to commence filming by the end of this year. The shooting is scheduled to start in November.

This film will mark the first-time collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both actors have intriguing roles in the film, promising a surprise for the audience. Currently, the script is in the writing phase and will soon move into pre-production.

Before starting work on Vampires of Vijay Nagar, Ayushmann is expected to wrap up filming for an untitled spy comedy produced by Karan Johar and begin shooting for Border 2 directed by Anurag Singh. Meanwhile, Rashmika will complete shooting for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and commitments for Sikandar with Salman Khan before joining Vampires of Vijay Nagar. She also has Kubera with Dhanush and the period drama Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, which is in post-production.

