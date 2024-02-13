Valentine's Week Wrapped in Bollywood Flavour

Hyderabad: As Valentine's Week draws to a close, let's bid farewell to this romantic extravaganza the Bollywood way. Before the heart-shaped balloons deflate and the chocolate wrappers gather dust, let's take a cinematic journey through the week, reliving each day with scenes and songs straight out of Hindi movies.

Valentine’s Week is a time when people express their love and appreciation for their special someone through small gestures and gifts, culminating in grand celebrations on Valentine’s Day itself. As the week comes to an end, many love stories have begun, with young hearts eagerly awaiting Valentine’s Day to celebrate their love. For many, it's a week filled with surprises, gifts, and showering love on their significant others.

Whether you're already partners in love or mustered the courage to propose to your crush, Valentine's Week is usually eagerly anticipated, especially among the youth. The seven days leading up to Valentine’s Day include Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally, Valentine’s Day, celebrated from February 7th to February 14th every year.

Let's keep that rose-tinted haze of Valentine's Week alive and revisit those cherished songs and scenes from our favorite Bollywood flicks.

Rose Day (February 7): Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week on a tender note, where lovers express their feelings by gifting roses. One poignant scene from Mission Kashmir captures the essence of Rose Day beautifully, as Hrithik Roshan's character offers a single rose to Preity Zinta's character, Sufiya, in the song Chupke Se Sun.

Propose Day (February 8): On Propose Day, hearts flutter as people muster the courage to express their love. A recent heartwarming proposal scene from Shershaah melted many hearts as Sidharth Malhotra's character went down on one knee to propose to Kiara Advani's character in the film. Interestingly, while proposing Kiara in real life, Sidharth recreated the Shershaah scene in Rome.

Chocolate Day (February 9): Celebrated with sweet indulgence, Chocolate Day allows lovers to express affection through everyone's favorite treat. A scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! where Salman Khan's character serenades Madhuri Dixit's character with chocolates perfectly embodies the spirit of this day.

Teddy Day (February 10): Teddy Day is all about gifting cuddly companions to loved ones, symbolising warmth and affection. In the movie Stree, Rajkummar Rao's character wins a giant teddy bear for Shraddha Kapoor's character during a funfair, showcasing the enduring charm of teddy bears as gifts.

Promise Day (February 11): On Promise Day, couples reaffirm their commitment to each other. The song Kasam Ki Kasam from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon beautifully encapsulates the essence of promises and eternal love.

Hug Day (February 12): A warm embrace speaks volumes, and on Hug Day, couples share affection through tight hugs. The iconic hug scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol amidst a mustard field in DDLJ remained etched in our hearts as a timeless expression of love.

Kiss Day (February 13): Kisses symbolise intimacy and love, and on this day, couples share tender moments. The heartfelt kissing scene between Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara beautifully captures the depth of emotions without the need for words.

Valentine's Day (February 14): Finally, Valentine's Day arrives, a day of romance and love celebrated worldwide. Whether it's exchanging cards, and flowers, or enjoying a romantic dinner, couples cherish their bond on the day of love. What better summarizes this day than any of Shah Rukh Khan's timeless romantic movies from the 90s and early 2000s that epitomize love and devotion?

Valentine's Week concludes, but movies will continue to spin timeless tales woven with love long after Cupid's arrows fade away.