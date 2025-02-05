Valentine's Week Re-Releases: Celebrate Romance With Big B - Rekha's Silsila and Other Timeless Classics

Hyderabad: Filmy buffs brace up for the most romantic line-up for the upcoming Valentine's Week. The National Film Archive of India brings a string of iconic films under the National Film Heritage Mission. The re-release of these classic films will allow fans to enjoy them with improved quality over Valentine's Week.

The list of films caters to every generation from Chandni and Silsila from the 80s to Dil To Pagal Hai from the 90s, to the last decade hit Jab We Met, and some from the recent past. To add to it, the re-release not just focuses on Hindi timeless hits but also on films that captivated hearts in other languages. So whether you are a Hindi film fanatic or a South Indian film lover, there is something for everyone.

PVR and INOX will re-release several romantic classics during Valentine's Week, which runs from February 7 to February 14. Recent releases like Jab We Met and Bachna Ae Haseeno are sure to take many on a nostalgic trip. SilSila, Chandni, and Aradhana will be enhanced with 4 K restoration technology, allowing fans of the films to truly have an enjoyable experience in the theaters.

The list of films re-releasing in theatres between February 7 to February 14 are:

Silsila (1981) – February 7

Chandni (1989) – February 14

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Premalu (2000)

Minnale (2001)

Jab We Met (2007)

Surya S/o Krishnan (2008)

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012)

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014)

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

The bookings for the said films will be opened shortly. To order your ticket, keep visiting the official sites of PVR and INOX. You can also check Book My Show to procure tickets online.