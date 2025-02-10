Valentine's Day Special: From A Sign Of Affection To Fruit Basket, Catch 17 Romantic Anime Streaming Free On Crunchyroll

Hyderabad: February is the month of love. And if you love anime, then here is a list of the best rom-coms available for free for you. The exciting line-up of romantic anime titles is a perfect binge-watch for celebrating the festival of love. There is everything in the anime kitty, from heartwarming love stories to light-hearted rom-coms, like A Couple of Cuckoos, A Sign of Affection, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride, and Fruit Basket.

A Couple of Cuckoos: On the way to meet his birth parents, super-student Nagi meets brash Erika, who needs a quick favor. Pose as her boyfriend at dinner so she can avoid an arranged marriage. But things get tricky once they realize they’re heading to the same spot, and her parents still want them wed. How does he ask out his school crush, keep his grades up, and hide his pending nuptials? No one said love was easy!

A Sign of Affection: Yuki Itose is just a typical student dealing with the pressures of college. She is struggling one day on the train when an upperclassman named Itsuomi Nagi helps her out. As he gradually opens a new world to her, Yuki develops feelings for Itsuomi. A pure love story begins to grow.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Alya is a transfer student enjoying popularity at her new high school, often sporting a cold shoulder while earning high marks in class. She ignores her nerdy classmate, Kuze Masachika, except for when she blurts out a flirtatious line to him in Russian. Little does she know, Kuze understands Russian, though he pretends not to. Let’s see where this wacky love story takes them!

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride: Zagan might be the most feared evil sorcerer, but when it comes to social interactions, he’s the most inept. All those days studying the dark arts won’t help him when he falls in love at first sight with Nephelia, the beautiful elven slave, and spends his entire fortune to purchase her. With no clue how to talk to each other, the awkward arrangement for a bumbling sorcerer and timid elf begins.

Fruit Basket: Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!

Apart from these titles, one can also watch the below-given anime titles available without any charge by Crunchyroll:

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Horimiya

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers

My Dress-Up Darling

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Ouran High School Host Club

Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Rent-a-Girlfriend

Sasaki and Miyano

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Anime never fails to surprise and with this slate of series available, one is sure to have a good watch on Valentine's. So grab your favourite snacks, and whether alone or with someone, enjoy these anime classics and make the most of your day.