Valentine's Day: From Bollywood Classics to Gen Z Comfort Watches, 10 Films to Add to Your List

Hyderabad: As February comes, it starts to feel like love is in the air, with everyone getting excited about Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day has always been a special day for new couples, those who want to express their love, and notably those who got recently married. If you have not yet planned for any surprises, don't worry, here is a list of films that you may watch at the comfort of your house.

From the golden age of cinema to the Gen-Z era, Bollywood has produced several films that highlight all shades of love and romance. While some convinced us that "pyaar dosti hai", others attempted to give us a new perspective on love. Valentine's Day is the perfect time to revisit these romantic feel good movies.

Check out the following list.

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)

Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a Hindi love drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles. The film follows four friends as they rejoin for a Himalayan hiking adventure, covering themes of love, friendship, and personal growth. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, with its beautiful cinematography, unforgettable soundtrack, and captivating performances, is an ideal film for a movie night with loved ones.

2. Barfi (Netflix)

Anurag Basu wrote and directed the 2012 romantic comedy film Barfi! Ranbir Kapoor stars as the film's eponymous lead alongwith Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz. It was released on September 14, 2012. It is set in Darjeeling and Kolkata of the 1970s and tells the story of Barfi (Ranbir), a deaf-mute young man from Darjeeling, and his connections with two wonderful females, the beautiful Shruti (Ileana) and the autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka).

3. Veer Zara (Amazon Prime Video)

Veer-Zaara is a story of love, separation, courage, and sacrifice. It is a 2004 Hindi-language epic love drama film directed and produced by Yash Chopra, based on a script written by his son Aditya. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as the titular star-crossed lovers, Veer Pratap Singh (Khan), an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan (Zinta), the daughter of a Pakistani politician. Veer is imprisoned on false allegations, and 22 years later, a young Pakistani lawyer named Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukerji) takes up his case.

4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Amazon Prime Video)

This legendary Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol love romance needs no introduction. With its stunning locations, amazing songs, and heartwarming love narrative, DDLJ will make you believe in eternal love. It tells the narrative of Raj and Simran, who meet on a vacation in Europe and fall in love. However, when Raj discovers that Simran has already been promised to someone, he travels to India to win her and her father over.

5. Jab We Met (Amazon Prime Video)

The film, set primarily in Mumbai, Bhatinda, and Shimla, depicts the story of Aditya Kashyap, a devastated businessman who boards a train and encounters a lively Punjabi girl named Geet Dhillon. While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya embark on a journey together to her home, and what follows is a love that transforms them. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, with Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh playing supporting roles.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Netflix)

During their college years, Anjali fell in love with her best friend Rahul, but he was only interested in Tina. Years later, Rahul and Tina's now-deceased eight-year-old daughter try to reconnect her father and Anjali. The film is directed by Karan Johar and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

7. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (Netflix)

Abbas Tyrewala directorial love comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which stars Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in prominent roles is a fan-favorite film, which follows Jai and Aditi, two best friends who manage the complexity of their relationship as they move from friendship to love. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, with its sympathetic storyline and appealing acting, remains a fan favourite among Gen-Z viewers.

8. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (Amazon Prime Video)

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) is a 2001 love drama film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, with R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in leading roles. The film follows the love tale of Madhav "Maddy" Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza). The latter is about to get engaged to Rajeev "Sam," a young guy living in the United States and Maddy's former collegiate adversary.

9. Two States (Netflix)

Krish and Ananya, who come from extremely different cultural backgrounds, struggle to get their parents to bless their relationship before they marry. Based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name, with a narrative by Varman and Bhagat, the film stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in supporting parts.

10. Namastey London (Amazon Prime Video)

Namastey London is an award-winning romantic Bollywood drama film directed and produced by Vipul Shah, with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is based on the true story of Kumar's close friend. Namastey London, a fun-filled romantic comedy, should be on everyone's list if they wish to have a great movie night.

This Valentine's Day, if you want to spend some quality time with your partner at home, then try these Bollywood flicks to renew your faith in love. So, all you lovebirds, go ahead and add a dash of romantic movies to create the perfect Valentine's evening!