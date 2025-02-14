ETV Bharat / entertainment

Valentine's Day 2025: 5 Romantic Songs Perfect for the Special Day Post

From heartfelt renditions to soulful songs, here are five romantic tracks, including Dekha Tenu and Satranga, perfect for your Valentine’s Day status on social media.

Valentine's Day 2025 romantic songs
Valentine's Day 2025 romantic songs (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day 2025 is here and what special way than to express it with some latest romantic tracks. Whether you are alone or spending the day with someone special, you can celebrate with these romantic songs to vibe on. The latest chartbusters can also be added to your social media aesthetics to elevate your Instagram Story.

Dekha Tenu (Mr. and Mrs. Mahi)

You can never go wrong with this classic inspired by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sung by Mohammad Faiz, this track is all about nostalgia and passion. It feels like a heartfelt tribute to timeless love. The song is picturised on Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the picturesque Jaipur.

Satranga (Animal)

Satranga is the quintessential love song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Sung by Arijit Singh, this track delves into the different layers of love. If you're looking for a track that speaks to both the intensity and fragility of love, Satranga is your go-to.

Apna Bana Le Piya (Bhediya)

This is the ultimate love song that has been trending on all socials since its release. The soothing rhythm and the relatable lyrics helped it become a favourite among audiences, garnering 488 million views. The song is picturised on Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and is full of newfound love charm.

Tum Se (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

2024's one of the major hits starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is here for your rescue. If you are still confused about which song to pick, then this one is the answer. The romantic track is based on the essence of a new blossoming love story.

Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)

The Arijit Singh song comes as a breath of fresh air. The song is the backbone of the Kiran Rao film which speaks volumes about the love between the central characters. With its rich music composed by Ram Sampath, Sajni captures the nuances of love and is ideal for anyone looking to add a touch of romantic depth to their Valentine's Day status.

Read More

  1. Valentine's Day 2025: 5 Films for Singles That Prove Self-Love Is the Best Love
  2. Propose Day 2025: From Abhishek-Aishwarya To Ranbir-Alia, Know How Bollywood Stars Popped The Big Question
  3. From Notting Hill To La La Land: Celebrate Love With These Top 10 Must-Watch Rom-Coms

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day 2025 is here and what special way than to express it with some latest romantic tracks. Whether you are alone or spending the day with someone special, you can celebrate with these romantic songs to vibe on. The latest chartbusters can also be added to your social media aesthetics to elevate your Instagram Story.

Dekha Tenu (Mr. and Mrs. Mahi)

You can never go wrong with this classic inspired by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sung by Mohammad Faiz, this track is all about nostalgia and passion. It feels like a heartfelt tribute to timeless love. The song is picturised on Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the picturesque Jaipur.

Satranga (Animal)

Satranga is the quintessential love song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Sung by Arijit Singh, this track delves into the different layers of love. If you're looking for a track that speaks to both the intensity and fragility of love, Satranga is your go-to.

Apna Bana Le Piya (Bhediya)

This is the ultimate love song that has been trending on all socials since its release. The soothing rhythm and the relatable lyrics helped it become a favourite among audiences, garnering 488 million views. The song is picturised on Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and is full of newfound love charm.

Tum Se (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

2024's one of the major hits starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is here for your rescue. If you are still confused about which song to pick, then this one is the answer. The romantic track is based on the essence of a new blossoming love story.

Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)

The Arijit Singh song comes as a breath of fresh air. The song is the backbone of the Kiran Rao film which speaks volumes about the love between the central characters. With its rich music composed by Ram Sampath, Sajni captures the nuances of love and is ideal for anyone looking to add a touch of romantic depth to their Valentine's Day status.

Read More

  1. Valentine's Day 2025: 5 Films for Singles That Prove Self-Love Is the Best Love
  2. Propose Day 2025: From Abhishek-Aishwarya To Ranbir-Alia, Know How Bollywood Stars Popped The Big Question
  3. From Notting Hill To La La Land: Celebrate Love With These Top 10 Must-Watch Rom-Coms
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROMANTIC SONGS5 LOVE SONGSSONG STATUS FOR VALENTINES DAYENTERTAINMENT NEWSVALENTINES DAY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.