Valentine's Day 2025: 5 Romantic Songs Perfect for the Special Day Post

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day 2025 is here and what special way than to express it with some latest romantic tracks. Whether you are alone or spending the day with someone special, you can celebrate with these romantic songs to vibe on. The latest chartbusters can also be added to your social media aesthetics to elevate your Instagram Story.

Dekha Tenu (Mr. and Mrs. Mahi)

You can never go wrong with this classic inspired by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sung by Mohammad Faiz, this track is all about nostalgia and passion. It feels like a heartfelt tribute to timeless love. The song is picturised on Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the picturesque Jaipur.

Satranga (Animal)

Satranga is the quintessential love song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Sung by Arijit Singh, this track delves into the different layers of love. If you're looking for a track that speaks to both the intensity and fragility of love, Satranga is your go-to.

Apna Bana Le Piya (Bhediya)

This is the ultimate love song that has been trending on all socials since its release. The soothing rhythm and the relatable lyrics helped it become a favourite among audiences, garnering 488 million views. The song is picturised on Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and is full of newfound love charm.

Tum Se (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

2024's one of the major hits starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is here for your rescue. If you are still confused about which song to pick, then this one is the answer. The romantic track is based on the essence of a new blossoming love story.

Sajni (Laapataa Ladies)

The Arijit Singh song comes as a breath of fresh air. The song is the backbone of the Kiran Rao film which speaks volumes about the love between the central characters. With its rich music composed by Ram Sampath, Sajni captures the nuances of love and is ideal for anyone looking to add a touch of romantic depth to their Valentine's Day status.