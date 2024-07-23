ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vaibhav Purandare's Tilak: The Empire's Biggest Enemy Sheds Light on Lokmanya's Fearless Fight for Freedom

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Vaibhav Purandare's latest work, Tilak: The Empire's Biggest Enemy, is out now. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book explores Tilak's pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, highlighting his fight against British rule through 'Kesari' and his impact on Indian nationalism.

Vaibhav Purandare's 'Tilak: The Empire's Biggest Enemy' Hits Shelves (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Vaibhav Purandare's latest work delves deep into the life of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Released by Penguin Random House India on the occasion of the leader's 167th birth anniversary, Tilak: The Empire's Biggest Enemy hits shelves today, July 23.

Before Mahatma Gandhi took the reins of the freedom movement, Tilak, endeared as Lokmanya, stood as a revolutionary force, igniting Indian nationalism through his fearless dissent against British rule. His nationalist newspaper, 'Kesari', earned him three sedition charges for its provocative content.

According to Purandare, Tilak awakened Indians to their rights, and transformed the freedom struggle into a mass movement, fiercely opposing colonial domination of Indian hearts and minds.

"Tilak represents the turning point of India's freedom struggle, for he single-handedly turned that struggle into a people's upheaval. He also led the vigorous Indian pushback against colonization of the mind, heart and spirit," Purandare told a newswire.

The biography traces Tilak's journey from his early days in Konkan to his influential role in India's fight for independence, highlighting his imprisonment and unwavering commitment to 'Swaraj'. "It sheds light on how India's political revolution gained momentum," Purandare added, underlining Tilak's enduring relevance to current national debates.

Featuring rare photographs from the 1880s, the book serves as a vital resource on Indian political history and the legacy of one of its most iconic leaders. Tilak: The Empire's Biggest Enemy by Vaibhav Purandare is now available both online and in stores.

