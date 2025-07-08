INTERVIEW | Vaani Kapoor On OTT Debut With Mandala Murders: 'Women Are No Longer Just Decorative Characters'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to make an entry into the world of OTT with the upcoming mythological crime thriller series Mandala Murders. Jointly produced by streaming giant Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF), the series is scheduled to premiere on July 25. Ahead of its release, ETV Bharat caught up with the actor to discuss her decision to venture into digital storytelling, the difficulties of her new role, and how OTT is changing the game for women in the entertainment industry.

Selecting Mandala Murders For OTT Debut

When asked what made her agree to Mandala Murders as her debut OTT project, Vaani Kapoor said, "When I was considering making my OTT debut, I felt that the first project should be something unique, challenging, and emotionally resonant. Debuting on a major streaming platform like Netflix was already a big deal for me, and getting a mysterious, thrilling, and sensitive series like Mandala Murders was truly an opportunity."

Kapoor further explained that the role required her to push beyond her comfort zone. "I play a character that involves both mental and physical challenges, a role that's very different from anything I've done before. It pushed me to rediscover my acting abilities."

A Character Full Of Emotional Depth

Talking about what makes this role so special, Kapoor described the emotional layers and intensity it requires. "This role forced me to test myself on many levels. It involves complex and intense emotions, delicate moments, and a kind of internal struggle. I believe stories and characters like these are magnetic - they form a unique bond with the audience," she said.

Kapoor added that through this character, she was able to dive into themes like sensitivity, resilience, and inner strength. She said, "It allowed me to deeply explore emotional intensity and determination, both of which are very close to my heart."

OTT's Changing Impact On Female Actors

Speaking on the increasing significance of OTT platforms, Kapoor said digital storytelling has created new avenues, particularly for women in the profession.

"Absolutely. For me, streaming platforms provide roles that are more layered, intellectual, and demanding as an actress." In mainstream cinema, stories still tend to revolve around male protagonists, and opportunities for women remain relatively limited. But OTT has changed this narrative significantly," she said.

She stated that female characters are now central to storytelling on streaming platforms. "Instead of being just decorative characters, women are now at the centre of stories that showcase their strength, emotional journeys, and resilience."

A 'New Wave' Of Female-Led Stories

When asked about the emerging "new wave" of female actors leading major OTT projects, Kapoor wholeheartedly agreed. "Yes, a strong new wave led by female actors has emerged. Women are no longer confined to soft roles - they are now taking on thrilling, complex, and action-oriented characters. Mandala Murders is a part of this wave."

Kapoor said she's proud to be part of this shift. "Indian women are now fearlessly leading OTT shows and this change was much needed. As a result, contemporary storytelling is becoming more realistic, powerful, and inclusive."

She described OTT platforms not just as digital spaces, but as "vibrant stages for strong narratives and diverse performances."

What Mandala Murders Is All About

Describing Mandala Murders, Kapoor shared that it is not a typical crime thriller. "This series is a mythological thriller blending crime, prophecy, and psychology in a unique way," she said.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the Mardaani films, Mandala Murders also features Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The series is co-directed by Manan Rawat and produced by YRF Entertainment, which previously delivered the critically acclaimed project The Railway Men.