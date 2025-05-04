Vaani Kapoor Deletes Abir Gulaal Posts Ft Fawad Khan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has deleted all promotional material related to her upcoming film Abir Gulaal from her social media accounts in the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The film, a romantic comedy co-starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was scheduled for release on May 9 but has now been officially banned in India.

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, had drawn attention for its bold narrative exploring love in times of political turmoil. However, the film has now become one of the first major casualties of a wider cultural crackdown, as the Indian government has stepped up action against Pakistani artist collaborations. In line with Kapoor's action, all music videos and promotional material concerning the film have also been taken down from YouTube in India.

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's Film Abir Gulaal (Photo: Film Poster)

This move comes after the Indian government's directive to block the Instagram accounts of a number of top Pakistani actors. Fawad Khan, singer Atif Aslam, and maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's accounts are now blocked in India. People trying to access these accounts receive a message that reads: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Instagram then released a statement confirming the censorship: "We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment. After the review, we restricted access to the content in the location where it goes against local law."

Other notable Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar - each with substantial Indian fan bases - have faced similar digital bans in recent weeks.