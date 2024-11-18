Vaani Kapoor Collides with Police Jeep During Shoot for Abir Gulaal

Jaipur: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, currently in Jaipur for the shooting of her upcoming film Abir Gulaal, had an accident while filming a scene in the city's popular Parkota area. While shooting in Bapu Bazaar on Sunday, Vaani, who was filming a scene involving a scooty ride, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a police jeep that was parked nearby. The crew members quickly rushed to her aid, ensuring she was unharmed. Thankfully, the incident was minor, and the actor did not suffer any injuries.

Vaani Kapoor, who is playing a key role in the film, is currently staying at a hotel on Delhi Road in Jaipur, where she continues to shoot. The film, Abir Gulaal, has already made waves with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, known for his roles in Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), stars alongside Vaani in this highly anticipated romantic drama. Fawad will soon be joining the team in Jaipur for his portion of the shoot.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal tells a story of love and healing. The movie has already generated buzz due to its picturesque locations and original soundtrack. Produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the film's music is being composed by a leading Bollywood composer, with six original tracks already completed. These songs are set to be sung by some of Bollywood's finest music talent, further raising expectations for the film's musical appeal.

Before heading to Jaipur, Abir Gulaal was shot in London, where several key scenes were filmed. In addition to Abir Gulaal, Vaani Kapoor has other major projects lined up, including Badtameez Gill and Raid 2, the latter of which is a sequel to the 2017 action-thriller Raid. Meanwhile, Fawad Khan's Bollywood return after his last appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) is eagerly awaited by his fans.