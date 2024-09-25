V. Shantaram's Daughter, Filmmaker Madhura Jasraj Passes Away at 86

Hyderabad: Madhura Jasraj, the widow of renowned classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and daughter of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, passed away in Mumbai on September 25, 2024, at the age of 86. Her family confirmed that she had been unwell for the past month, expressing deep sorrow over her loss. She was suffering from age-related health issues.

The renowned filmmaker is survived by her children Shaarangdev Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj, and four grandchildren, said family publicist Pritam Sharma. Madhura passed away at her home early on Wednesday morning. Her mortal remains are kept at her home in Versova from where the funeral procession would start at around 3.30 p.m. and the last rites would be performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium.

Durga Jasraj, her daughter, highlighted the significant impact Madhura made both personally and culturally, emphasising her role in documenting and preserving the legacies of her father and husband. She was not only known for her familial ties but also for her substantial contributions to the arts. Growing up in a culturally rich environment, she authored a biography on her father and directed several acclaimed films, including the documentary Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj and the Marathi feature Aai Tujha Aashirwad, which earned her a place in the Limca Book of Records as the oldest debutant director.

Her artistic endeavors extended beyond film; she played a crucial role in preserving Indian classical music, ensuring that the contributions of both her father and husband were celebrated and remembered. Madhura had met Pandit Jasraj and they married in 1962, first living in Kolkata for a year before settling down in Mumbai.