Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Sara Ali Khan, Raghav Juyal, Others 'Pray For Safety' As Flash Floods Sweep Away Homes And Hotels

Hyderabad: A devastating cloudburst triggered flash floods in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday (August 5), resulting in large-scale destruction and loss of life. At least four people have died in the natural disaster, while several others are feared missing or trapped under debris. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway as authorities battle challenging weather and terrain.

The sudden cloudburst caused flash floods that swept away homes, roads, shops, and other infrastructure in the remote village. Reports indicate that around 20 to 25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away in the catastrophe. The area has also witnessed mudslides and further flooding, particularly around Sukhi Top and Dharali. The road at Bhatwadi on the Uttarkashi-Harsil route has been completely destroyed, cutting off access to several areas. Harsil remained inaccessible throughout the night due to road blockages.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst (Photo: IANS)

With videos of the destruction circulating online, several Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences, sympathy and support for the families and communities impacted by the tragedy.

Sara Ali Khan, who has been to Uttarakhand many times, shared her condolences on her Instagram Story. "My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all," she wrote. In a follow-up story, she also shared critical helpline numbers to assist those affected. "Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has issued the following emergency numbers: 01374222126, 01374222722, 9456556431," her message read.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst (Photo: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story)

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been actively involved in disaster relief efforts across the country, posted a powerful message urging nationwide support. "Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It's time the nation comes together - while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life," he said.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst (Photo: Sonu Sood's Instagram Story)

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, known for advocating environmental causes, highlighted the consequences of unchecked development. "What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking. Forests being cut down for unsustainable levels of development. Zero thought to balance. Every monsoon these states go through incredible amounts of devastation due to floods. Some visuals are so scary. My heart goes out to those that have to deal with this. We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature. Learn," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst (Photo: IANS)

Actor Vivek Oberoi also extended his support via a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Dharali, Uttarkashi, who are battling its devastating aftermath. May the rescue and relief efforts bring hope and safety to all those affected," he wrote.

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, who hails from Uttarakhand, shared a brief but impactful message. "Prayers," he wrote on Instagram, along with a reposted video showing ongoing construction work in the ecologically fragile region. His caption on the video read, "Stop this. It's already too late."

Uttarkashi Cloudburst (Photo: Raghav Juyal's Instagram Story)

As search and rescue operations continue, local officials have urged people to avoid travel to the affected zones and to follow weather advisories. The Uttarkashi administration has deployed emergency teams and is coordinating with disaster response forces to locate missing persons and restore essential infrastructure.