Uttama Villain Director Lingusamy Files Complaint against Kamal Haasan over Breach of Contract

Chennai: Director and producer Lingusamy and co-producer Subash Chandra Bose of the production house Thirrupathi Brothers have filed a complaint against actor Kamal Haasan over a breach of contract. The controversy stems from the 2015 film Uttama Villain, which was a commercial failure and left the production company in debt. As a result, Kamal Haasan had promised to make amends by starring in another film with a budget of Rs 30 crore, but had failed to follow through on this commitment for nine years.

Lingusamy has spoken out about the issue surrounding the film, citing Kamal Haasan's repeated changes to the script as a major factor in the film's poor performance at the box office. Additionally, the director stated that the production company wanted to remake the successful Malayalam movie Drishyam, but Kamal Haasan refused. Later, however, Kamal Haasan went on to make the film with a different production company, as mentioned by the director.

Subash Chandra Bose has now turned to the Producers Association for assistance in resolving the matter, but so far the council has not responded. Uttama Villain, a comedy-drama written by Kamal Haasan and directed by Ramesh Aravind, tells the story of an actor struggling with a brain tumour, who urges his mentor to direct his last film so that it can solve his problems. The film features an ensemble cast, including Kamal Haasan, K Viswanath, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, K Balachander, and Urvashi among others.