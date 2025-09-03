Uttam Kumar 99th Birth Anniversary: Biswajit Chatterjee - Lily Chakraborty Spill Journey From 'Flop Master General' to 'Mahanayak'

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay - better known to the world as Uttam Kumar - was born on September 3, 1926, in Ahiritola, Kolkata. Uttam Kumar, known as the "Mahanayak" of Bengali film history, is still remembered today, 45 years after his untimely passing, as one of the most admired, accomplished cinema screen personalities of India. His journey from being called the "Flop Master General" to being the most loved star of Bengal is legendary.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Uttam Kumar appeared in over 200 films in various genres, and was mostly paired with Suchitra Sen, together delivering classics like Agni Pariksha, Harano Sur, and Saptapadi. His acting in Antony Firingee and Chiriyakhana was so good that it made him the first recipient of the National Award for Best Actor. In addition to acting, Uttam Kumar also directed, produced, composed and did playback singing.

Uttam Kumar's 99th birth anniversary (Photo: IANS)

On the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary, Kumar's former co-actors and admirers, the veteran stars Biswajit Chatterjee and Lily Chakraborty shared their fond memories of the man who changed Bengali cinema forever.

Biswajit Chatterjee Remembers a Brother

Biswajit Chatterjee, who worked with Uttam Kumar in Dui Bhai and Chowringhee, recalled how the audience once believed they were real brothers after their film together.

He said, "Since the film 'Dui Bhai', many people thought that we were real brothers. When I went to places, they would ask, where is your brother? How is he? Similarly, Uttam Da's driver Napa told me that many things are similar between me and him. He also loves what I like to eat. My mannerisms and behaviour also match him. Both of us like the same colours."

For Biswajit, Kumar was not just a superstar but family. "He was a very close person to me. I used to call him Dada. I had free access to his house. He was the first Best Actor Award recipient in India. When the news came, we were at a party that day. Anjana Bhowmik, Supriya Chowdhury and many others were at that party. Supriya was the one who told everyone the news. I remember that DN Bhattacharya brought a bottle of champagne. At that time, it was the 'Bharat Puraskar'. Dada became known as the 'best hero' of all India. Our party continued with that joy even after midnight. We happily carried Dada on our shoulders."

He added with pride, "Once again I was very proud of my him. I went to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for a shoot. Sri Ramoji Rao loved him very much. He showed me around all the floors. My chest was filled with pride when I saw a floor named 'Uttam Kumar Floor'. He was not only a hero of Bengal but of the whole of India. He had a different identity. I think that no other pair could come close to the pair of Uttam-Suchitra except Nargis-Raj Kapoor. Uttam Kumar is an institution. Every actor should learn from him how to establish himself with effort and dedication."

Lily Chakraborty on the Gentle Giant

Actress Lily Chakraborty, who acted with Uttam Kumar in Bipasha, Deya Neya, Bhola Moira, and Dui Purush, recalled his warmth and attentiveness even towards newcomers.

She said, "I have many memories associated with him. When I was doing 'Deya Neya', he used to call me Bouthan and we would chat and talk all the time. It was very good. I didn't feel like time was passing! He never sat awkwardly in front of any new artist. He used to treat me as if I had known him for a long time. He would talk to everyone."

Remembering a light-hearted incident from Bhola Moira, she shared, "I once ate paan. The lights were on and we were sitting idle. I was not used to that. I started feeling very dizzy. Finally, I lay down. That day, he said, 'Why do you eat things that you can't tolerate?' I was ashamed… Later, when he saw me sleeping, he told others not to disturb me, and that my food should be heated when I woke up."

What touched Lily the most was his kindness beyond the screen. "He paid equal attention not only to the artists but also to the technicians. He knew about everyone's address. If someone had a problem, he would send money to their house. He had ordered that no one should know. That's what people love about him. Many years have gone by since his death, but he is still remembered.

Uttam Kumar: The Eternal "Mahanayak"

Uttam Kumar died at 53 years old on 24 July 1980. His legacy is unparalleled. Still, his films, his charm, and the stories that his colleagues tell keep him alive in the minds of millions. As Biswajit put it best, "I have no hesitation in saying, Uttam Kumar is the greatest hero of India."