'Get Ready to Be Amazed': Ustaad Bhagat Singh Makers to Drop 'Bhagat's Blaze' at THIS Time

Hyderabad: Prepare to be amazed as the makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, have something exciting in store for fans. Today evening, at 4:45 pm, Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind the film, will unveil a promotional asset titled 'Bhagat's Blaze' on social media.

In the film helmed by Harish Shankar, Pawan Kalyan essay a tough, rebellious role reminiscent of his character in the 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, which was inspired by Salman Khan's Dabangg.

Last year, fans got a glimpse of the movie, witnessing Pawan Kalyan portraying a conflicted cop, navigating the complexities of the system. Now, after almost a year, fans can rejoice as the makers gear up to share a fresh promotional asset.

The announcement of 'Bhagat's Blaze' release was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan adorned in a khaki uniform, with a blood-stained hammer resting on his shoulder. The makers expressed their excitement on social media, urging fans to brace themselves for the unveiling. "Sharing an update on the release of promotional asset, makers wrote, "𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐓'𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐙𝐄 🔥 4:45 PM 💥💥 Get ready to be amazed 😎❤️‍🔥 #UstaadBhagatSingh ❤️‍🔥."

Pawan Kalyan aside, the film also stars Sreeleela, and seasoned actors such as Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash from KGF, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi, each playing vital supporting roles. Behind the scenes, the movie boasts a talented crew including cinematographer Ayananka Bose, art director Anand Sai, editor Chota K. Prasad, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and stunt directors Ram-Lakshman.

For Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks his much-anticipated return to the big screen since the 2023 release of Bro. The actor also has They Call Him OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu coming up next.