Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away at 78, Daughter Pays Emotional Tribute

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, passed away on Monday in Kolkata due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 78 years old. His last rites will be performed today, July 9.

Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away (IANS/Anjali Uthup IG)

Hyderabad: Renowned Indian pop singer Usha Uthup’s husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, has passed away in Kolkata, as confirmed by their family. He was 78 years old.

Jani felt unwell while watching TV at home and was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, the family said.

An emotional tribute was shared by Usha’s daughter Anjali, who posted a photograph of her father with the words, "Appa…gone too soon…but as stylishly as you lived…most handsome man in the world…we love you❤️ a true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster❤️." Soon after Anjali shared the post on social media, messages of condolences started pouring in from followers and celebrities.

Jani, who worked in the tea plantation industry, was Usha Uthup’s second husband. Their love story began at Trincas, an iconic nightclub in Kolkata. The romance that bloomed in the early 1970s later culminated in marriage. They are survived by their son Sunny and daughter Anjali. Jani’s last rites will be held on Tuesday, July 9.

