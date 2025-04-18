ETV Bharat / entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Temple Claim Sparks Controversy In Uttarakhand; Priests And Locals Demand Apology

Rudraprayag: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela landed herself in soup for hurting the sentiments of people in Uttarakhand with her statement. During a podcast, Urvashi reportedly claimed there’s a temple named after her in the state, where people worship her.

She said the temple is located near Badrinath Dham and is called the “Urvashi Temple.” When the podcast host asked if people come there to bow their heads and seek blessings, Urvashi laughed and replied, “Now that there is a temple, they will do the same.”

She also claimed that her photo is put up at Delhi University, where students garland and worship it. Urvashi insisted she was serious about both claims.

These comments didn’t go down well with many in Uttarakhand. Priests from Chardham and religious leaders, including Kedarnath pilgrimage priest Santosh Trivedi and Gau Raksha leader Thanapati Mani Mahesh Giri Maharaj, strongly objected.

They clarified that the Urvashi Temple near Badrinath is a sacred place with mythological roots and has no link to the actress. According to tradition, the temple is dedicated to Goddess Urvashi, Who is mentioned in ancient texts and Is considered the presiding deity of the area.