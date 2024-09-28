Urvashi Rautela Says Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur Are On Dating App Raya, But Here's Why She Won't Swipe Right

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela recently stirred intrigue by revealing that she is in Raya, an exclusive dating app tailored for celebrities and high-profile individuals. During an interview with a newswire, the actor confirmed that she uses the app purely for platonic connections.
"I am not on Tinder, but I am on Raya, and that's only for friends, not for anything else," Rautela clarified. The conversation took an interesting turn when Urvashi disclosed that several A-list Bollywood stars are also on the platform, including Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Yes, Hrithik Roshan is there on Raya. I saw Aditya Roy Kapur as well… and there are so many other celebrities too," she shared.
Aditya Roy Kapur on Raya has sparked speculation, especially following reports of his recent breakup with Ananya Panday. The former couple's relationship had been the subject of much media attention, and Aditya's presence on the app may hint at a fresh start in his personal life. Hrithik Roshan, however, is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad, following his divorce from Sussanne Khan in 2014. He and Sussanne share two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.
When asked whether she would "swipe right" on Hrithik or Aditya, Urvashi playfully responded, "Why do I need to swipe right? I already have their phone numbers."
Raya, often dubbed the "Illuminati Tinder," is a highly selective app favoured by celebrities, athletes, models, and influencers due to its stringent membership criteria and discretion.
On the professional front, Urvashi recently appeared in a guest role on Ananya Panday's web series Call Me Bae and was also featured in the Telugu film Dil Bekaraar and the Hindi web series Inspector Avinash.
