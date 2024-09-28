ETV Bharat / entertainment

Urvashi Rautela Says Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur Are On Dating App Raya, But Here's Why She Won't Swipe Right

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela recently stirred intrigue by revealing that she is in Raya, an exclusive dating app tailored for celebrities and high-profile individuals. During an interview with a newswire, the actor confirmed that she uses the app purely for platonic connections.

"I am not on Tinder, but I am on Raya, and that's only for friends, not for anything else," Rautela clarified. The conversation took an interesting turn when Urvashi disclosed that several A-list Bollywood stars are also on the platform, including Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Yes, Hrithik Roshan is there on Raya. I saw Aditya Roy Kapur as well… and there are so many other celebrities too," she shared.

Aditya Roy Kapur on Raya has sparked speculation, especially following reports of his recent breakup with Ananya Panday. The former couple's relationship had been the subject of much media attention, and Aditya's presence on the app may hint at a fresh start in his personal life. Hrithik Roshan, however, is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad, following his divorce from Sussanne Khan in 2014. He and Sussanne share two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.