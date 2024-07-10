Urvashi Rautela Hospitalised with 'Severe' Fracture Post Injury on NBK109 Set; Her Latest Post Raises Suspicion

Hyderabad: Actor Urvashi Rautela is reportedly hospitalised following an incident on the set of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated 109th film in Hyderabad. According to reports, the mishap occurred during a rigorous action sequence, resulting in a serious fracture.

Amidst news of her hospitalisation, Urvashi's recent Instagram Stories have sparked speculation among her followers about her actual condition.

Urvashi Rautela's Latest Instagram Post Sparks Speculation (Urvashi Rautela IG Story Screen Grab)

According to a statement from Urvashi’s team, the actor sustained a "terrible" fracture while filming a high-energy action sequence for NBK109. The actor is said to have arrived in Hyderabad recently for the film's third schedule.

Despite reports circulating about Urvashi's hospitalisation due to a serious fracture, her latest social media posts tell a different story. She has shared videos and pictures from Dubai, including moments at a spa and serving coffee to her parents from what appears to be a plush hotel. These posts have left fans questioning the veracity of the injury reports.

Coming back to NBK109, filmmaker Kolli Santosh Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby, roped in Urvashi to for a pivotal role alongside Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Chandini Chowdary in NBK109. Thaman is composing the music for this venture, jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas.

Urvashi made waves in Tollywood with her dance numbers in films such as Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Pawan Kalyan’s BRO, and Akhil Akkineni’s Agent.

Apart from NBK109, Urvashi is busy with several other projects including Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Baap (a remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) starring Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 featuring Randeep Hooda, and Black Rose. Additionally, she is set to appear in an international music video and portray Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Recently, she played the role of a college politician in the film titled JNU.