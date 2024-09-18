ETV Bharat / entertainment

Upendra Turns 56: Fan Gifts Actor Gold Pendant Worth Over Rs 70K - Watch

Bengaluru: Kannada actor-filmmaker Upendra celebrates his 56th birthday today. The festivities kicked off at his residence in Kathreguppe, here, with fans gathering in large numbers to join the celebrations. Since midnight, the atmosphere at Upendra's home has been electric, filled with laughter and joy as fans gather to share in the moment. The actor marked his birthday by cutting a cake alongside his devoted supporters.

One enthusiastic fan made a unique tribute by sticker-bombing his bike with the names of ten Upendra films. He traveled from Electronic City to join the celebrations, hoping to present the actor with a special gift. Last year, he had offered a 6-gram gold ring, but Upendra declined it. This time, he came prepared with a 10-gram gold pendant worth over Rs 7 lakh, which was again returned by the actor.

In a delightful twist, Upendra received a special cake from the team of the upcoming film 45, directed by music maestro Arjun Janya. Producer Ramesh Reddy ensured that Upendra felt celebrated on his big day. 45, which is Arjun's directorial debut, features not only Upendra but also celebrated actors like Shivrajkumar and Raj B. Shetty. With 75 percent of the shooting already wrapped up, the team has also revealed a sneak peek of Upendra's retro look as part of the birthday celebrations.

Additionally, fans are eagerly anticipating Upendra's film UI, for which he takes on dual roles as both director and actor. The poster for UI was unveiled today, showing Upendra Kudeyeri in an engaging pose. This film is set to release in October, and excitement is building among audiences eager for its arrival.