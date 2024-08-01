Upcoming Books: Who Is Equal? And Ikigai Author's Next to Hit Stands Soon; Westland Publishers Call for Stories

Hyderabad: Three notable books are making waves in the Indian literary scene, each exploring different facets of life and knowledge. Who is Equal? by Saurabh Kirpal examines the legal and philosophical dimensions of inequality in India, offering insights into how laws impact various societal groups. Kirpal's book, set to release on August 28, provides an accessible exploration of anti-discrimination laws and their practical application, aiming to empower readers with a clearer understanding of their fundamental rights.

"Generally, we are not a very rights-focused society, with courts sometimes appearing to enforce certain political moralities rather than protecting individual rights. I felt it important to make people aware of their rights, which are often ignored. In doing so, knowledge is the most potent weapon, or at least a minimal starting point. This book seeks to demystify the law relating to equality and present the arguments in a cogent and comprehensible language," Kirpal said in a statement.

Another book The Four-Way Path: The Indian Secret to a Life of Happiness and Purpose by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles delves into ancient Indian wisdom to address modern issues of happiness and fulfillment. Scheduled for release on August 29, this book builds on the authors' previous work on Ikigai by applying the concept of the four 'Purusharthas'—artha, kama, dharma, and moksha—to contemporary life challenges. It aims to guide readers through spiritual practices rooted in Indian tradition to achieve a balanced and purposeful existence.

"It is hard not to be impressed by the fount of endless riches that is India. Our mission was to write a short, fresh, illuminating book that provides answers to today's challenges in the wake of the pandemic's ravages," reads the introduction of the book translated by Charlotte Whittle.

In the realm of speculative fiction, Westland Books is calling for submissions for an anthology curated by author Gautam Bhatia. This new collection, set to be published under the imprint 'IF' in early 2025, seeks to showcase diverse voices in Indian science fiction. Writers can submit short stories and novelettes, with selected pieces receiving monetary awards. This initiative is part of Westland's effort to enrich the speculative fiction landscape in India by highlighting fresh and innovative narratives.

"When the editors at Westland and I discussed the scope of this anthology, we thought of it as a showcase for the breadth and diversity in India. We are looking for new stories as well as new voices from writers old and new. I'm really looking forward to reading the submissions and curious about what the anthology will look like," said Bhatia in a statement.