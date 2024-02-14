Upasana Kamineni Drops Picture of Her 'Infinity Love' Ram Charan, Klin Kaara on Valentine's Day

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Upasana Konidela Instagram post

Upasana Kamineni shares picture of her sweet little happy family on Instagram on Valentine's day, featuring hubby Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara.

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her sweet little family. The entrepreneur philanthropist dropped a picture featuring her husband actor Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on June 20, 2023 in Hyderabad after 11 years of their marriage.

Sharing the picture, Upasana dropped two emoticons, symbolising their bond. She captioned the post with an infinity symbol and a heart symbol, foregoing words to express her feelings. In the picture, one can see the lovely couple holding baby Klin's hands. However, none of their faces are visible in the picture shared.

Ram Charan during Sankranthi celebrations
Ram Charan during Sankranthi celebrations

Prior to this, Ram Charan's wife Upasana used Instagram Stories to share photos from their family's Sankranthi celebration. The couple, together with their newborn Klin Kaara Konidela, attended the festival in Bangalore. In one of the pictures, Ram Charan is seen flipping dosas like a pro.

Talking about the lovely couple, the duo got married in 2012 after several years of dating. Ram and Upasana welcomed Klin on June 20, 2023. The RRR actor announced his daughter's arrival on Instagram, writing, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi, we introduce our beautiful granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, represents a transforming purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - plenty of love - Surekha, Shobana, and Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is preparing for the premiere of filmmaker Shankar's forthcoming action movie Game Changer, which stars Kiara Advani. The film is billed as an action drama with contemporary politics and will be distributed in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Dil Raju and Shirish Garu are producing Game Changer under the Sri Venkateswara Creations brand, with a Pan-India release planned. The official release date of the film is yet unconfirmed.

Read More

  1. Upasana Konidela Opens up about Overcoming Insecurities with Ram Charan's Onscreen Romance
  2. Her Face Lights Up: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Opens up about Ram Charan's Bond with Daughter Klin
  3. Chiranjeevi drops full family picture; How many stars can you spot?
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Upasana KonidelaRam CharanValentine Day

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.